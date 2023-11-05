K10,000 for education project

Managing director Marcus Palam Kara presented the cheque to Johnny Yawari of Wame Blood. The donation is in aid of Yawari's 'Concert for a Worthy Cause' dinner scheduled to take place on Friday, November 10 at the Hilton in Port Moresby.

Yawari who is organizing the corporate dinner to raise funds for the construction of a double-storey classroom in his hometown of Kutubu, Southern Highlands expressed his gratitude to Kara and his team for their commitment to education in the country.

Kara disclosed that he had received a request from Yawari to support his educational building project and was eager to collaborate to bring education to rural areas.

"Mapex is contributing from the heart, and we hope it will go a long way. We appreciate the FOE association for this fundraising initiative," Kara stated.

The construction of the classrooms is slated to commence early in 2024, and Mapex's support will play a significant role in making quality education accessible to the children in Kutubu.

Both gentlemen shared the vision of furthering education in the Kutubu region and this partnership promises a brighter future for the local community.