Italian fashion great dies aged 91

"I have always dressed the same person, myself," he once said, according to AFP news agency.

With his experience in producing excellent fabrics at his family's textile mill, Cerruti went into the clothing business in the late 1950s.

When he asked male and female models to walk down the catwalk in the same clothes, he revolutionised fashion, AFP notes.

In the '80s, he branched out into Hollywood, designing clothes for stars including Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks.