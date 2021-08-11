International Short Film Festival

It was a truly amazing event, featuring short films produced by students from eight Catholic Schools in NCD and other catholic communities from outside Port Moresby.

This year’s ISFF first prize was awarded to La Salle Technical College, Hohola with their film titled ‘A click of Hope.’ At a time when COVID-19 is raging in almost every corner of the world the theme; Hope in the midst of COVID-19 could not be more relevant. Our young people certainly rose to the challenge in a remarkable way.

Present at the ISFF21 were notable Catholic religious leaders, sponsors and the media.

The ISFF21 was the climax of the Media Education Seminars held through the past few months in which students and staff from eight Catholic schools and institutions participated.

The participants learnt that communication is a powerful tool and if used to advantage can transform the lives of the people particularly the young.

Each short film had its positive message that there is always a tomorrow and similar words of encouragement amid threatening times and mental Illness, which is a reality for some young people; also the terrible burden of poverty, unemployment, violence, family conflict, loss, and grief.

This year’s ISFF21 first prize was awarded to La Salle Technical College, Hohola with their film titled ‘A click of Hope.’ Kunai Haus Film titled ‘A widow’s Prayer’ came in second, while the De La Salle SS came 3rd with their film titled ‘A graceful Triumph.’

SIGNIS International and the Salesians of Don Bosco with the backing of several organisations including CARITAS Australia, Paradise Cinema, SVS Mart and the media have inspired the program.

Photo credits: Sr. Mary McCarty pbvm/ Jessica Oata