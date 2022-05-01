International Day of Dance

NCDC’s Active City Development Program joined the global celebrations surrounding International Dance Day during their Walk and Yoga for Life program.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop said dance brings everyone together.

“When we dance we are neither Sepik, Simbu, Hagen, Manus nor Tolai. When we dance together it brings unity.”

The International Dance Day celebrations at Ela beach began with a Zumba class led by instructors from Ekere Fitness Dance Studio.

George Tau, a pioneer in the Hip Hop and Bboy dance movement in Papua New Guinea spoke on the development of the youth through dance as an art form in the 90’s and early 2000’s and how this laid the foundation for much of the urban dance that we see in Port Moresby today.

Governor Parkop also reminded the attendees about the Active City Development Program’s “One Earth Dance Competition” which is open to the public and scheduled for May 21, 2022.

The dance competition will provide a platform for dancers in the city to showcase their skills and advocate for the protection of the earth.

Participants will also have a chance to win cash prizes during the dance competition. In addition to promoting diversity, talent, cultural heritage and legacy, International Dance Day encourages people, regardless of age, gender or ability to dance for health and wellbeing.