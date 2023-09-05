Inagurual Popondetta Music and Arts Festival

This exciting event will coincide with the country’s 48th Independence celebrations promising a day to remember for residents and visitors alike.

As anticipation builds, it's clear that the festival has struck a chord with the local community. At the recent closure of registration for interested groups on August 25, an impressive 30 local bands had already registered to participate in the festival.

The overwhelming interest shown by local groups and artists has set the stage for an event of grand proportions.

Adding to the excitement are the national artists who will be gracing the festival with their performances. Renowned artists and band groups such as Wameblood, Staggajah, and Kande Dawyne are all set to take the stage, promising a diverse and entertaining musical experience.

The festival organizers are keen to maintain the momentum and encourage local arts and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to register their interest as well.

This collaborative effort will ensure that the hosting team on the ground can accommodate their participation, further enriching the festival experience.

Mark your calendars for the Popondetta Arts & Music Festival on Saturday, September 16 2023. It's a date you won't want to miss as Popondetta celebrates its culture, talent, and independence in style.