Collaborating with Dare2Create, this Poetry in Motion spectacle intertwines PNG superstitions and beliefs with Spoken Word Poetry and PNG Contemporary Dance, while also delving into real-life horrors faced in PNG.

The creative force behind the choreography is none other than the talented Nadya Parascos, whose extensive Dance Theatre background promises a visually stunning experience.

Kuliniasi's enthusiasm for this collaboration knows no bounds, as he anticipates a learning journey and the fruits of partnering with the best in the field.

As the show gears up for its debut in late September or early October, aligning with the spirit of Independence and the onset of the spooky season, an open call beckons for Spoken Word Poets, Visual Artists, and Dancers to join the production.

The collective synergy of their talents aims to deliver an unforgettable performance.

A special mention goes out to Gavriel Chalau for crafting the hauntingly beautiful artwork that sets the eerie tone for "Hope That Haunts You." Expect more intriguing details to follow shortly.

In the meantime, brace yourselves for "Hope That Haunts You" as it emerges from the creative depths of Knack Studios and Dare2Create, promising to deliver an immersive experience that leaves an indelible mark.