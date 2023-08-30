Graphic design book launch

Graphic Design, a ubiquitous presence in modern society, graces everything from signs and book covers to currency and artwork. This year's Book Week aims to shed light on the exciting world of Graphic Design, offering insight into the opportunities it presents and the artistic avenues it opens.

A remarkable highlight of the event involves 10 young enthusiasts from Buk bilong Pikinini embarking on a field trip to Theodist Business Store.

Here, they will gain firsthand experience in the life of a Graphic Designer, witnessing the intricacies of the profession, including the operation of large printing machines. The young minds will even have the chance to craft their own brochures, igniting their artistic spirits.

Taking place at the Theodist Book Shop and Reading Corner, the occasion will witness a reading by a prominent Graphic Designer role model, whose influence promises to inspire aspiring designers.

Complementing this, the presence of mini professional talents will add an extra layer of intrigue to the festivities.

However, the event isn't just about celebration; it's also about making a difference. A significant gesture of goodwill, Theodist presented a cheque o K50,000 to the BbP, as part of the ongoing annual gold sponsorship.

This partnership reflects Theodist's commitment to corporate social responsibility and community growth, illustrating the symbiotic relationship between corporate entities and non-profit organizations.

Theodist's spokesperson, Ryan Pini expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.

“We are deeply honoured and excited about this collaboration. It is our way of giving back to a community that has given us so much. We hope that through this reader book, young minds will be ignited with curiosity about the vast world of printing and design."