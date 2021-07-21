First Virtual Runway

The event gets underway tomorrow night at the Paradise Cinemas under the theme, “Strongim kastom Wokabaut”.

Twelve designers will be featured in the virtual runway show, two of them male. Of the group, eight are established designers who have had their work shown before, while four are emerging.

PNGFDW Director Janet Sios said over the past three years, PNGFDW has given a platform to designers to support the sustainable development and growth of the fashion and design industry in the country.

Sios added that through the PNGAus partnership, PNGFDW has trained 822 emerging fashion designers, of which 110 were persons living with disabilities. The group has also trained over 100 models.

“Our partnership approach with government of Papua New Guinea and Australia, including support from the private sector, has seen us deliver training workshops in the areas of fabric/textile design and printing, pattern making, garment construction, business skills and marketing/branding.

“We have also collaborated with creatives in the industry to deliver world-class runway shows with the aim to drive awareness and promotion of PNG’s renowned culturally inspired creations through fashion.

“This year, whilst the work continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, our platform has adapted its approach to comply with COVID-19 protocols by using digital platforms to deliver our annual program. This will see us stage the nation’s first ever fully virtual runway thanks to our major sponsors, Digicel PNG, PNG Air and all our other partners who had faith in us,” said Mrs Sios.

Elanie Akua Kila, a participant from the 2019 Port Moresby Training said she is a proud entrepreneur now because of the knowledge she received from the training.

“I can confidently say that the knowledge I have received from the PNGFDW training has empowered me to create a small business that generates K5000 monthly,” she said.

Designers who will be showcased include Wandid Amini Korimbo of Niugini Native, Elizabeth Ruby Taurega Omeri’s Denani Design, Sebastian Sambasivam’s Sivam Design, Hannah Aria’s Kororo Design and Elaine Akua Kila of Misis Kolos Design.

Others include Natasha Tamanabae’s label Baiwa, Florence Jaukae Kamel and her daughter Deborah Jaukae’s Bilum Meri products label, Katherine Turbarat’s label Jeymal Design, Hilary Maina’s label Oimop Kavingtul, Esther Sione from Te’hine Designs and Alotau collaborations of Elsie Roroipe’s Bilawei Design, Sallie Ataia’s Ataia Designs and Marjorie Yabom’s Kula Fashion & Design.

The five emerging designers are Elaine Akua Kila, Katherine Turbarat, Hilary Maina, Esther Sione and Hannah Aria, who will be the highlight of the runway. They were participants trained by PNGFDW from 2018 to 2020.

Photo/Story credit: PNG Fashion Design Week