First ever PNG Circus show

The inaugural show is to commemorate World Circus Day (WCD) is celebrated on the 15 April (celebrated annually on the third Saturday in April). It is the most important day to celebrate traditional circus arts all over the world.

The Circus consists of 12 young Papua New Guineans ranging from 14-30 years old and will feature International artist Piva from Brazil.

PNG Circus performer of 4 years, Ahia Enoch, from the Gulf Province shared that the young talents will be showcasing Acrobatics, Juggling, Clowns, Balancing, Aerial Silk, Mime and much more in a show for children and adults alike.

“As you can see behind me we are doing rehearsal for the event coming up this week Friday and on Saturday we have three shows coming up. We started rehearsal three weeks ago and this is our last week of rehearsal and it’s going to be a great show at the Moresby Arts theatre,” he stated.

In today’s meet and greet, the young performers introduced themselves and showed their interest to taking PNG Circus to another level.

The PNG Circus team is the very first in PNG and Social Circus mooted by the ACDP, a program under NCDC dedicated to empowering and transforming youth through using the power of physical activities and arts.

The first Circus Team in Papua New Guinea was initiated in Port Moresby in 2018.