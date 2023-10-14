First ever Kopeng cultural festival

“It was just a non-profit organization and project that I took up with my own village back in Nebilyer village in Western Highlands Province. We started off from scraps and built it up”, said Timothy Andy Doa, the owner Kopeng Tourism Culture Centre.

He shared that since the establishment of the cultural centre in 2019 and the inception of Pabarabuk Kopeng festival in 2021, there has not been a main cultural event for the Nebilyer villagers.

“Since our establishment, we as well as TPA hosted over 200 tourists all around the world. We basically host mini-shows like pre-shows to the main Hagen show and even the main Goroka show”, said Doa.

He shared that the project was a self-reliant one aimed at preserving the cultures and tradition with no funding support from outside.

“Just because it’s the first, I’ll be engaging 10-13 groups including a mixture of men, women and children singsing groups. We will also have other traditional activities that we usually showcase to the tourists at our village”, he continued.

The National Cultural Commission in recognizing the efforts of cultural groups came to their support yesterday with a cheque presentation of K5000.

NCC Executive Manager David Taim assured the group saying; “We support cultural festivals basically on the reason being that cultural festivals are the best platform for us to continue to maintain, sustain and transmit our cultural heritage in PNG. The help towards the Kopeng festival which they have already established a cultural centre and the festival, is to complement their establishments”.

NCC promised to assist the festival in the coming years as well.