Family Fun with Planetshakers

The common thread throughout these events is the renowned Planetshakers Band, promising a melodic journey of music, coupled with motivating messages, and a flurry of age-appropriate activities.

Mark your calendars for the 25th and 26th of August as the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium transforms into a haven of inspiration and camaraderie.

The gates will graciously swing open at 3:00pm, welcoming eager minds and enthusiastic spirits. The NXT GEN Events are meticulously curated to resonate with the youth, aiming to instill a sense of purpose and drive that propels them towards realizing their full potential.

Breaking new ground, Believe is venturing into uncharted territory with the inaugural Family Fun Day, slated for the 26th of August. The doors to this day of merriment and togetherness will open bright and early at 10:00am.

With an atmosphere teeming with lively activities, harmonious tunes from the Planetshakers Band, and an array of dynamic speakers, this event is tailored to accommodate families and individuals of all ages, creating an experience that will linger in their hearts and minds.

A significant departure from the conventional evening schedule, Believe has strategically moved the event timings to the daytime. This strategic move serves a dual purpose – providing accessibility to families and young attendees and also contributing to the broader safety narrative of the city.

Tickets, priced at an affordable K10 each, are your key to these electrifying gatherings and can be conveniently procured at Vision City, situated in front of Brian Bell.

However, with the indoor stadium's limited seating capacity as compared to previous events, it is strongly advised to secure your tickets at the earliest possible moment, ensuring that you do not miss out on this unparalleled experience.

Believe's triumphant fusion of music, motivation, and mirth promises to create an indelible mark on this August, invigorating hearts and souls as they come together under the banner of inspiration and unity.