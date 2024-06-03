Erap Talent Show planned

The inaugural event aims to get its youths involved in creative and performing arts, literature, cooking and other areas of interests.

Event coordinator, Fredrick Jejeri, said the event was borne from countless requests from youths in the area, requesting for the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills.

Jejeri said the LLG saw its opportunity to receive backing when they noted that their new MP, Theo Pelgen, was actively supporting sports tournaments. There, the idea was voiced and it received the ‘go ahead’ from the district head.

“For the first time, this event will go on and we are inviting semis and professionals from different backgrounds of talents to come take part,” said Jejeri.

“Executives to run this show have been elected, along with a working committee to execute groundwork.

“As we are nearing the show dates, district MP, Theo Pelgen, and administration CEO, Buds Botike, have approved a funding support of K25,000 to run the show.

“See you at the Erap Talent Show.”