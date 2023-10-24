Entries Open for Morobe Show Queen

This year, the contest aims to promote the cultural and environmental heritage of Papua New Guinea.

The Morobe Show Queen promises to be bigger and better this year compared to the last 23 years of its existence. The organizers have introduced a unique "Recycled Wear" category, challenging contestants to create clothing from empty Lae Biscuit noodles and biscuits.

This initiative aligns with the theme of sustainability and environmental consciousness, encouraging the community to be positive and productive.

Marketing and Public Relations Manager of Lae Biscuits Company Denise Girey expressed, "Morobe is a culturally and environmentally diverse province. As we introduce the Recycled Wear category, we are mindful of littering and sustainability in our communities."

Registration for the contest is now open and will close on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The competition is open to young individuals aged 14-22 who attend high schools, universities, and colleges.

The Morobe Show Queen Contest consists of two rounds. In Round 1, all entrants will create a recycled wrapper garment or accessory to pair with their outfits, while in Round 2, they will showcase a full traditional outfit.

The crowned Morobe Show Queen Winner will receive K1,000 in cash prize along with other generous rewards. Lae Biscuits Company, the long-time sponsor of the contest, has renewed its support for this year's event, to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Morobe Show.

Additionally, there will be a kids' segment for children aged 9-13 years old, where one lucky participant will earn the title of "Show Pikinini."

Interested applicants are urged to hurry and register for the Morobe Show Queen Contest before the closing date on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The 60th Morobe Show itself is scheduled to take place on November 4-5, 2023. Tickets are now available for purchase at the Morobe Show Office.