Entities unite to promote PNG Fashion & Talent

The partnership, sealed with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), underlines a shared vision between the two entities to promote the country's fashion and modelling industries.

Spearheaded by Janet Sios, Managing Director of PNGFDW, the collaboration sets the stage for the 2024 runway, with the theme set to be announced in the coming months.

DFM MA, under the leadership of Managing Director Leilani Konjib, expressed appreciation to Sios, crediting her passion and initiative for nurturing local talent.

Reflecting on her journey from local runways to international recognition, Konjib lauded Sios for her unwavering dedication to empowering youths and women in the modelling and fashion sectors.

The partnership aligns with PNG's Vision 2050 and Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), emphasizing strategic sustainable development initiatives.

It underscores the crucial role of collaboration with stakeholders and government institutions in fostering human resource development through workshops, mentorship programs, and social engagements.

DFM MA calls upon interested stakeholders to rally behind this initiative, emphasising the collective effort needed to realise the shared vision of exporting PNG talent and culture globally.