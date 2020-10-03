Enga Day celebrated

It was a day set aside for Engan residents as well as those outside Enga to come together and celebrate the pride of being part of a province.

Friday’s event included the opening of the four-level lecture complex at the Enga University Campus Irelya and the twice-deferred 26th Enga Cultural Show at Aipus Oval.

Officiating at the events was Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp.

Philp is in the province for the second time. His first trip to the Highlands region was in June, where he was received at the Kagamuga International Airport in Mt Hagen by Western Highlands Governor Paias Wingti.

After spending a night in Mt Hagen, he headed to Enga where he visited the soon to open K10 million upgrade to Enga Teachers College, funded by the PNG-Australia Partnership. Four months later and he was back to oversee the opening of the infrastructure in the institution, which has now been renamed Enga University.

The 26th Enga Cultural Show continues to Saturday, October 3rd.

A parade by the joint security forces highlighted the opening of the event, which saw the participation of a large number of singsing groups from within the province with only one outside group from East New Britain who performed the “Wip Dance”.