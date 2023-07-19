ENB govt applauded

The ENB government assisted with K200,000 to run the festivals from July 12th-16th.

Deputy chairman of the organising committee and Raluana LLG president, Tiolam Wawaga, thanked the provincial government and further acknowledged the ENB Tourism Authority, through its acting CEO, Grace Burua, and the ENB Provincial Administration, through the advisors for Commerce and Technical Services, for their support and contributions as members of the organising committee.

The PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA) also allocated K100,000 to assist the committee, with corporate sponsorships from SP Brewery, Bank South Pacific (BSP), Trukai Industries, Panamex, KCH, Telikom PNG, Fone Haus and TBT.

Additionally, the organising committee has advised that the next host of the Kinavai ceremony, which is the cultural event that precedes the Mask show, will be hosted by Rabaul District next year.

“If they take it to the districts, then it’s a commitment for the district administrations to take the lead in the Mask festival as well as the Warwagira show. So, because Rabaul took the spear to host the Kinavai, it’s up to them if they want to involve us (organising committee) or not, to give guidance and assistance,” said Wawaga.

The organising committee’s chairman and DOY Island LLG president, Isaac Ilom, outlined that the festivals will be rotated among the districts in the province, to host annually, unlike in the past, where all the shows were held in Kokopo city.

“The ENB Provincial Government came up with a policy to rotate the festivals within the districts. This means, the festivals will be hosted by the district administrations in their respective districts.