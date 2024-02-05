DMP and Da’Ville Rock Port Moresby

The duo, joined by the Cool Range Band, delivered an electrifying show, belting out long-awaited hits that left fans in awe.

As they wrapped up their explosive performances, the anticipation for their upcoming USA Tour heightened.

Fans with meet-and-greet tickets were treated to exclusive DMP Merchandise packages, enhancing their concert experience.

The atmosphere at the Cosmopolitan was electric, with the crowd dancing in a frenzy to the tunes of "Always on Mind" by Da’Ville and Blad P2A’s “Ukulele” and many more of their chart-topping hits.

The sensational two nights marked the beginning of a journey that promises to captivate audiences across the US and beyond.

DMP and Da’Ville, backed by the phenomenal Cool Range Band, left an indelible mark as the Cosmopolitan dance floor reverberated with the energy of fans singing along to both classic and new hits.