In the spirit of Papua New Guinean resilience, those at the PNG Fashion and Design Week decided to make their annual runway a virtual one.

The Digicel Virtual Runway 2021 kicked off to a glamorous start at the Paradise cinema in Port Moresby with the screening of the documentary filmed in various locations throughout the country.

Twelve designers, both established and emerging paraded their designs that drew inspiration from Central, Milne Bay, Western, Gulf, East Sepik, Oro, Eastern Highlands, East New Britain, Bougainville and New Ireland provinces

Speaking on behalf of the designers, Florence Jaukae Kamel thanked the PNGFDW for the first virtual runway and giving the designers the opportunity to put out their work.

“The ‘Strongim Kastom Wokabaut’ theme gave me another challenge again as to how I can showcase the bilum. How do I tell a story about the customs snd traditions of my people in my artwork? I also knew I must raise my daughter to be like me. How do I teach her to tell our story?”

PNG Fashion Design Week began in 2016 with seven designers with the aim to display culturally inspired fashion and design. So far has trained over 100 models, 822 emerging designers, 110 of them were people living with disabilities.

“Thank you so much to the Australian Government and its people, through your program in PNG you have made the bold decision to back us up and we he rolled out the capacity building training throughout PNG.”

“We ran it for the first two years, 2016 and 2017 and I funded it myself, but after that the Australian Government saw the passion in the industry and came on board and expanded this program to many other places where you are going to see their work tonight.”

Representing major sponsor, Digicel PNG, Vice President Lorna McPherson said the fashion industry in PNG has had so much growth in the last 10 years, and there is global potential for the industry.

Ms McPherson said: “I think it’s very exciting and unique and is something that has never happened before in PNG and we are so proud to be sponsors for the event.”

The event concluded with a mini-runway show that allowed all the designers to display their intricate, contemporary designs.