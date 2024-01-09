Digicel makes customers' wishes come true

The cash grand prize draw was officiated by Digicel PNG’s Head of Legal and Regulatory, Michael Henao, on Wednesday, 3 January 2024, at the Digicel head office, witnessed by external auditor from Smartbiz Pacific Limited, Felix Gabriel, First Constable Owen Kawage and Constable Nick Pareka from the Royal PNG Constabulary.

The randomly selected qualifying mobile numbers drawn were further vetted and provided to YumiFM radio station on Friday, 5 January 2024. The mobile numbers were then called live on air, announcing and congratulating the winners through the live radio broadcast.

Digicel PNG’s Senior Vice President Lorna McPherson said: “We have come to the end of our 2023 Christmas Promotion, and I am truly excited to announce the winners of our cash grand prizes of K30,000, K50,000 and K100, 000 cash.”

“Big congratulations to the third place winner of K30,000 cash Idau Jake of Port Moresby, congratulations to Moses Saun of Vanimo, our second place winner of K50,000 cash and congratulations to Willie William of Lae on winning the first place prize of K100,000 cash. We hope Digicel has made your wishes come true and sincerely thank you for participating in our 2023 Christmas promotion.”

“Congratulations also to all our daily and weekly winners and thank you to all customers who participated by Topping up with K5 or more or who purchased a phone from Digicel during the 2023 festive season. We wish you a prosperous 2024 and look forward to making more of your wishes come true this year with more great promotions,” added Ms. McPherson.

During the six-week Christmas promotion spanning from November 17th to December 31st, 2023; Digicel awarded over 6000 customers from across PNG.

These mega prizes include weekly K5000 cash, generators, Samsung Galaxy S22 Smartphones, Entertainment Packs with Samsung 50” Smart TVs, Mobile Smartphones, Free TV subscriptions and free Mobile Plans for one year, plus play boxes and dishes, including water tanks and loads of cash.