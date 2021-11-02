Delta Goodrem receives mixed reaction after Melbourne Cup Day performance

The songstress and Victoria Racing Club ambassador opened the pre-race entertainment with a powerful display, but many viewers were left scratching their heads.

Goodrem’s performance began with a pre-recorded segment of her in a paddock at Twin Hills Stud in Cootamundra, in the NSW Riverina, singing her song Keep Climbing on a grand piano.

Then, dressed in a showstopping orange silk gown with prominent shoulder pads, she belted out a medley of power ballads live at Flemington, with the assistance of a group of back-up singers, each wearing an orange neck scarf.

The costume, for many, appeared strikingly similar to that typically donned by Jetstar aircrew.

Adding to the odd display, was that it appeared her stage had been positioned out of the way of the main crowd, with just a handful of people shown dancing along.

Critics shared their reviews in scathing tweets, one saying the perfomance left their ears bleeding.

Others likened the singer to the Covid Delta strain.

“I mean I would have thought Melbourne had had enough of Delta! Your humour

Victoria Racing Club today was priceless having the other delta sing,” one wrote.

While many were fast to criticise the display, others were far more complimentary.

“Delta Goodrem is absolute perfection. That was the most beautiful entertainment presentation ever at the Melbourne Cup,” one person wrote.

“Amazing performance at the Melbourne Cup. Looked stunning too!,” another said.

Source: foxsports.com.au