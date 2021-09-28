Dance Crew Set For Performance

South Side Dance Crew comprises of young dancers aged between the ages of 16-19 have been performing in various dance competition and events in Port Moresby. Now they have an event they say is important to promote the group.

The oldest member is 19-year-old, Nelson David, who is in charge of the group. After knowing that they will be going against some of the best dance groups in the city, Nelson and team will have to get it right with their dance moves.

“Every day is different for us, sometimes were realize that the choreography is very similar to other dance groups and have change everything. We make sure that we are all in sync when we are on stage,” he said.

The dance competition is a sponsored event by Mountain Dew and will be hosted by Wan Squad Dance group, who have represented PNG at the international stage.

The dance competition will be judged in various categories with each categories to be given cash prizes. Cash prizes range from K1000 to K5000

The dance competition is set for stage on 20th of November and is open to Solo battles, BBoy and freestyle acts and dance crews with three to 12 dancers.

Interested dance groups looking to register and participate in the event can email Wan Squad on email wansquadong@gmail.com.