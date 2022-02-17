Cross Sevens Spreads The Gospel

Our band came out from the Catholic Charismatic Renewal Ministry, where all of us performed for this ministry and we decided to create this band to support the work of peace inside Buin and throughout Bougainville.

All members of the band have experienced a dark stride in their lives and today with the guiding hand of church leaders, we continue to live to inspire others with our testimonies.

We play songs that bring hope to the despaired and breathe life into those that need it most and our outreach programs have done well to bring those that have been led astray back onto a positive path.

In 2019 before the Referendum, we carried awareness programs all throughout Bougainville and through our contributive work in the Ministry, we have gone as far as the Solomon Islands.

We do not receive any particular funding from any agency or government body but raise the necessary funds ourselves and by our faith. We manage to cross borders by sea and land to get to where we are needed or should be to extend a helping hand through the gospel.

God has been so good that through the Ministry of Peace and Implementation, they were moved by our work and in appreciation of our efforts to spread good in our communities, they presented us with our own band equipment to continue our gospel walkabout.

We have an album recorded in Arawa with Taravan Studio, our songs are all about peace and through our music, we hope to reach out to all that need to hear it.