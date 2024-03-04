Cool Range Band on Transcontinental Journey

Led by the charismatic drummer and singer, Steven Pala, also known as Stiggy on stage, the band commenced their overseas adventure with zeal and anticipation.

Having previously shared the stage as DMP's supporting act during a tour across Papua New Guinea, Cool Range received the invitation to once again accompany their musical brethren on their latest expedition, this time to the USA.

Their journey unfolded beginning with meticulous sound checks at renowned venues such as the Freemont Theater SLO, where the band fine-tuned their harmonies and rhythms to perfection.

As they delved deeper into the American musical landscape, Cool Range found themselves immersed in the atmosphere of Collie Buddz's 'Take it Easy' World Tour, a testament to the band's growing international acclaim. Collaborating with the Bermudian reggae luminary and his entourage, including Kash'd Out, proved to be a highlight of their American escapade.

The opportunity to step foot into Collie Buddz's esteemed studio provided an intimate glimpse into the creative process of one of reggae's esteemed artists, further enriching Cool Range's musical journey.

Presently, the band finds themselves in the enchanting ambience of Arcata, California, poised to grace the stage of the Arcata Music Theatre.

As the curtains rise on this latest chapter of their musical odyssey, Cool Range Band stands as a testament to the unifying power of music, transcending borders and cultures to bring joy and inspiration to audiences around the world.