Cool Range Band to Tour Indonesia

Fresh off their journey to the States, where they mesmerized audiences with their performances, the band is ready to bring their unique blend of music to Indonesian fans.

Reflecting on their journey to the States, the band members described it as a surreal experience, something straight out of their wildest dreams. They were introduced to diverse music scenes across the United States and were overwhelmed by the incredible reception they received while performing tracks from DMP's "Long Way Back" album. Each venue they performed at was packed with enthusiastic fans, a testament to the band's growing popularity.

Led by Steven Pala, known as Stiggy, who has dedicated 24 years to his passion for drumming, the Cool Range Band comprises talented musicians such as Patrick Warupi (Patz), a singer and bass player with eight years of experience. The Semoso brothers, Julian and Jordan, both keyboardists for the band, bring their unique talents to the table, with Jordan a music producer with Latitude Zero Productions and also managing the band’s social media platforms.

Kosman Joe, the band's lead guitarist and vocalist, rounds out the lineup, bringing over a decade of musical expertise to the group.

With a history of delivering unforgettable performances, the Cool Range Band is now focused on their upcoming tour in Jayapura. While dates are yet to be confirmed, the band is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation, holding rehearsals and organizing fundraising BBQs to ensure they're ready to captivate audiences once again.

Fans can expect to hear a mix of old and new tracks from DMP's repertoire, promising an electrifying experience for all in attendance.

As they embark on this new chapter of their musical journey, the Cool Range Band remains committed to spreading joy and creating lasting memories wherever their music takes them.