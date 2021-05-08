CHAUKA ya brand launched

Neil Daniels officially launched the ‘CHAUKA ya’ brand on behalf of garment and accessory designer, Cynthia Kewei.

CHAUKA ya is a clothing label that produces original, narrative driven, casual and fun lifestyle clothing with a very strong connection to the home that breathed life into its creative design; Manus Province.

Jack’s of PNG says this as the third PNG-owned clothing brand that they have worked with and they look forward to working with more talented local designers to portray the PNG culture.

They are delighted to collaborate and showcase the new brand.

Daniels, who has been with the Kewei family business for the past 25 years, conveyed how proud Cynthia Kewei is in taking the brand to market, especially during a time of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this shows the courage and perseverance Kewei and her team have put in to bringing the CHAUKA brand to life.

The brand contains an array of designs to suit men’s and women’s lines and the company looks forward to more great designs and ranges in the future.

(Jack’s of PNG picture)