The day was established in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute (ITI), an organization partnered with UNESCO, to celebrate the universality and diversity of dance.

One of the core aims of International Dance Day is to appreciate dance as a cultural expression across different societies, transcending political, cultural, and ethnic boundaries. Events across the world—from street performances and grand ballet galas to community workshops and educational programs—highlight the variety of dance forms practised globally.

Each year, a celebrated dance figure is invited to write the International Dance Day Message, which is shared worldwide to emphasize the significance of dance and its impact on cultural and social dynamics. This message serves as a reflection on the power of dance to foster unity and cultural understanding.

A significant aspect of the celebrations includes showcasing the rich dance traditions of various cultures, such as those from Papua New Guinea. PNG’s dance forms are deeply rooted in the social, ceremonial, and communal life of its people.

Traditional dances like the 'Sing-sing' and 'Bamboo' dances are not only artistic expressions but also vital elements of storytelling and heritage preservation in PNG. These dances are characterized by vibrant costumes, complex rhythms, and movements that convey stories of ancestral spirits and communal histories.

Moreover, International Dance Day provides an opportunity to advocate for the support of dance through governmental funding and educational initiatives. It emphasizes the role of dance in improving mental and physical well-being and enhancing the cultural richness of communities.

Through celebrating International Dance Day, people worldwide engage with dance both as performers and as audience members, enjoying a form of communication that is intensely personal yet universally resonant.

The day reaffirms the importance of dance as an art form and a crucial part of cultural identity in diverse societies, including the vivid and dynamic dance culture of PNG.