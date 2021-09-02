Call of Duty Mobile Takes Over

By now you would have heard of it or know someone who plays, from seasoned gamers to fresh faces, the CODM community has been rapidly growing and continues to see new players join every day.

Speaking to one of the most famous names in PNG CODM at the moment, Koboni, we asked what the benefits of CODM and online gaming was to him and the community? "I think for most people its a great way to de-stress after a long day of work or school. I can spend hours playing online but a lot of people recently have joined the E-sports Community just to interact with friends/family and other online gamers, it really is great to see"

Currently Koboni and fellow gamers have banded together to run PNG’s first E-Sports Organisation. They host competitions held throughout the year in both Multiplayer and Battle Royale modes with prizes totaling to almost K10,000 which have been raised, donated and sponsored by the CODM community and fellow gamers.

With over 70 clans registered and 50 taking part in the PNGCODM Battle Royale League weekly. Every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday night PNG CODM ESports hosts over 200 gamers who jump online each night from all over PNG and Oceania to see whose clan will reign supreme.

Their aim is to get one of the major Internet Service Providers onboard as a sponsor and hopefully, in the near future be able to have Gaming Data Plans to help grow not just the CODM community but PNG E-Sports as a whole.

Keep up to date and watch all the action as all scrims are streamed live right to their Facebook page, PNG CODMESports that has reached almost 2000 likes, or join the community on discord, which has 1000 active members from all over the Oceania.