CAI Open Mic Event

The Centre pulls together creative talents and provides a space for networking, business development, job creation and community engagement.

The Open Mic Event comprised of various activities ranging from singing, comedy, dance battles and the display of inspiring art forms in paintings, sculptures and more.

CAI is also a gathering space for educational, aesthetic, and intellectual experiences harnessing artistic creativity and critical thinking that in turn give rise to innovation.

This then helps stimulate cognitive development, encourage innovative thinking, provoke understanding of the importance of cultural diversity and reinforce behavior patterns underlying social tolerance.

CAI Art Development Manager, Gazellah Brudar has helped with the events happening at the centre and said this was a platform for everyone interested to share their talents whatever they may be.

“The Centre for Art and Innovation, we have such a big space, obviously our aim is to empower the marginalized and we mean literally anyone who’s never had the opportunity to pursue their creative dreams their ambitions.

“A lot of people that we know are very creative, they can draw, they can dance, they can sing, but they’ve had to opt to do other professions so they can make ends meet and they’ve had to put their dreams aside,” she said.

Brudar said what the CAI is doing, and literally in opening up this space to be a hub, the place where young people the youth can come and have the opportunity to express themselves.

“We’re working towards having drama and the performing arts here and this is something that we’re excited about. This platform that we put up now, the stage, Open Mic Event, you know when we’re using the word open mic obviously people know that in other countries, open mic events are those held in little spaces with a mic people walk in and sign up if they want to read poetry or do something creative.

“In this instance, we’ve opened it up and literally invited anyone who wanted to come up and show some creative talent and it didn’t matter what age.”