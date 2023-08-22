Cabin crew shine at fashion show

The event, hosted by PNG Fashion and Design Week, unfolded over the weekend amidst the opulent ambiance of the Stanley Hotel in Port Moresby.

With an unwavering commitment to the cause of peace and harmony, Air Niugini once again affirmed its role as a community-driven entity by participating as the official airline partner for this distinguished affair.

The airline's Cabin Crew confidently graced the runway, showcasing the latest uniforms and accompanying accessories in a truly awe-inspiring manner.

Adding an extra layer of charm to the event, the cabin crew of Air Niugini took on the role of mentors, having successfully conducted a grooming workshop for the models in the lead-up to the runway show.

Their expertise and guidance undoubtedly contributed to the remarkable presentation of the models during the event, setting a new standard for beauty and poise.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Air Niugini's acting chief executive officer, Gary Seddon, and accompanying him was Dame Monica Salter, a Board Director of the airline, both of whom shared in the celebration of fashion, peace, and unity.

A highlight of the evening came as Mr Seddon drew the coveted lucky door prize. The fortunate recipient was bestowed with an incredible gift - two airline tickets to any domestic destination within Air Niugini's extensive network.

This gesture of goodwill further underscored the airline's dedication to fostering positive relationships and memorable experiences.