Brothers Win PNG Air Song Comp

With the submission of large numbers of entries across the country, a winner has been selected and they are brothers, Humene and Heni Walo.

The brothers from Central Province took a chance when they saw their opportunity with news of the promotion wasting no time in starting on their winning track.

Humene said they visited the PNG Air website and got all the information regarding the criteria of the competition then started on the song.

“Basically, it is the story of PNG Air from Milne Bay all the way through,” said Humene.

The song was put together by Hen who also sings the chorus. Both brothers were happy to receive when they got the call.

“We don't know where we will go yet with our tickets, but we will think about it and go soon. Thank you PNG Air!”

The Walo Brothers, received their prize today at the PNG Air Head Office with their family winning K5000 worth of flights to any domestic destination.

The track will be featured in the airlines upcoming TV Commercial, and will be made available to hear for the first time on the June 30 on PNG Air’s anniversary date.

Singing Competition Judge and international singer/songwriter Lavina Williams assisted in the judging criteria that was based on originality, storytelling and staying true to the PNG Air spirit.

“The song was fresh, and checked all the boxes in the criteria. To create a song like this on the first go is so great and I hope that many more opportunities come for you both,” said an ecstatic Lavina.

PNG Air's Chief Commercial Officer, Simon C. Pitt stated, “The airline is delighted to have opened up opportunities to engage with the community for the 35th Anniversary, and to have found a song through the competition that resonates so welI is fantastic.