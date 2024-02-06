Bougainvillean Awarded Artes Mundi Prize

Her relentless exploration into the ramifications of resource extraction and Australia's complex Pacific relations earned her the esteemed £40,000 ($77,197) Artes Mundi prize.

In an event held in Cardiff, the heartland of the Artes Mundi prize, Havini expressed gratitude for the recognition.

She emphasized the significance of her indigenous ancestral narratives finding resonance in Cardiff and Llandudno, underscoring the universal struggle for cultural and political self-determination.

Havini's artistic arsenal spans various mediums, from photography to immersive installations, all intricately woven to delve into the intersections of history, identity, and nation-building.

Her deeply rooted connection to Bougainville fuels her research, infusing her work with authenticity and resonance.

Havini confessed to being humbled by the honour, admitting she had not anticipated winning amidst stiff competition. She shared her elation at being acknowledged alongside her contemporaries and extended gratitude to the jury and Artes Mundi for the platform, particularly amid the global challenges.

Presently, Havini stands among seven international contemporary visual artists whose works are on display at the exhibition, running until February 25, 2024.

Her triumph not only celebrates artistic excellence but also amplifies the voices of indigenous communities navigating complex socio-political landscapes.