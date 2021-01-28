Bougainville music academy launched

“The spirit in music changes your ability in realising your potential and it also has the power to change the social behavior of people,” President Toroama said.

“Musicians have the power to create positive social change in our communities as well as our government through their messages of hope and awareness on development.

“To the young musicians and to all young Bougainvilleans, you have to embrace change that will create innovative thinking and creativity on Bougainville.

“This leads to realising their potential as a mother, as youth, as an ex-combatant and as a leader into preparing Bougainville for independence,” the President added.

The Academy is the brainchild of Otto Kapapal, former drummer of the legendary Bougainville heavy metal band ‘Project 2000’.

Since his band’s disbandment in the early 2000’s, Kapapal has initiated several similar programs in North Bougainville to encourage music programs for the youth.

Kapapal said with government support, he hopes to maintain the academy and continue to teach music and musical skills to the youth.

The academy is the first of its kind and has so far proven to be a success since its establishment a year ago.

The graduation of its first batch also commenced the Academy’s Roadshow, which will proceed into the other districts around Bougainville.