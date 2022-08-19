Believe PNG To Launch Campaign

As is done from past events, the Believe Campaign will see 60-80 Believe Team members from Australia run programs in schools, hospitals, market places and prisons in Port Moresby in the week of 22 August. Culminating in National Nights of Celebration featuring the Planet Shakers Band at Sir John Guise Stadium on Friday, Repentance Day 26 August to the 27th.

Since the height of the pandemic COVID-19, this will be the first time an international band will be playing in Port Moresby and it is expected to be an uplifting event for the whole city.

The BEIEVE PNG team will also be in the following locations Lae and Kokopo from 19th to 21st August, 2022. They arrived in Kokopo today visiting students from different schools and engaging in fun activities.

BELIEVE PNG will be hosting the Believe Institute Leadership Summit on 26th & 27th August 9:00am-3:30pm at the APEC Haus with Believe Global Director, Neil Smith who will give an overview of the campaign.

There will be live music, fun and games. Tickets are now available at these selected Stop & Shop outlets: Waigani Central, Harbourside, Rainbow and Badili.