Bassline celebrates TOXIC MAHN’s nomination

Bassline has officially announced Emmanuel Muganaua's nomination for the 2024 ISSA Awards in Atlanta, USA, recognizing him as a contender for the International Sound Engineer and Producer of the Year.

The call to action urges supporters to unite as voting opens in April, with updates on the voting link forthcoming. Meanwhile, the renowned ANSLOM, 2023 ISSA Gold Winner, and ToxicMahn are making significant strides globally, shaping the music industry's landscape in 2024.

Expressing gratitude to ISSA for their partnership and support, Tamanie Dove encourages Papua New Guinea to stand behind their nominee.

The plea extends to the community to share, subscribe, and be prepared to cast votes when the time arrives.

