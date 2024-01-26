Barike Band Resurrected with Upcoming Album

The iconic group has regrouped, and with the addition of fresh talent, they are set to release a new album titled "The Legacy Lives On" on June 15, 2024.

This eagerly anticipated album, featuring 10 carefully chosen tracks, revisits Barike's most beloved songs from the 80s and 90s. These classics, never before re-recorded and released, will be brought back to life while preserving the band's enduring musical legacy.

The reunion includes original members Matalau Nakikus, Donald Lessy, Fabian Tadoi, and Kabu Rita, alongside new additions Juan Low, son of late bass player Glen Low, and Roy Lessy, Dobbin Woiwoi, and Anslom Nakikus.

This powerful convergence of old and new ensures that Barike's distinctive sound will continue captivating audiences for generations.