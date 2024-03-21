Bands’ Life-Changing Tour winds down

With emotions still running high, the bands reflected on the transformative experience of the past few weeks and the profound impact it had on their lives.

Collie Buddz, the beacon of inspiration for both bands, received the first wave of appreciation for inviting them to join the West Coast leg of his 'Take it Easy' World Tour. His humility and unwavering support left an indelible mark on DMP and Cool Range Band, not just as musicians but as representatives of their home countries, the Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea.

Acknowledgement flowed towards Igor, Adam, Abel, J.Lately and the entire Ineffable Music Group family for orchestrating the tour with impeccable faith and trust, guiding the bands every step of the way from a million miles away.

Special recognition was reserved for Abel, whose patience and expertise were instrumental in ensuring the tour's success. Collie's band members and crew, including Jason J-Vibe Farmer, Shawn 'Mista Roots' Mitchell, Ronny Gutierrez, Impact Drumz, KLYVE, David Roberts, and Steven 'Sound Destroyer' Sullivan, were hailed as true professionals whose warmth and support made the tour feel like a family affair.

Gratitude extended to Kash'd Out for their warm welcome and camaraderie, promising future encounters filled with good vibes. Paul Gallacher's Santa Cruz Rehearsal Studios and Eden at Evolution Studios in Seattle were commended for accommodating the bands at the last minute, ensuring they were ready to rock the stage.

Mountain Music in Oakland received an honourable mention for providing the necessary musical instruments, enabling the bands to fund their tour independently without sponsors. Felicia and Adam Lipansky were lauded for their musician-friendly business ethics, making instrument hiring easy and affordable.

The journey wouldn't have been complete without the presence of the Cool Range Band from Papua New Guinea, described as true professionals both on and off the stage. Their friendship and unwavering support throughout the tour were cherished.

As they bid farewell to the United States, DMP and Cool Range Band look ahead to their next destination: Bula land, Fiji, where they continue to spread their message of love and unity through music. With hearts full of gratitude and minds set on future endeavours, these bands are a testament to the power of music to transcend borders and unite people from all walks of life.

