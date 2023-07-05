Anslom makes ICMA

The prestigious ICMA, based in Los Angeles, recognizes the achievements of the most successful artists from all continents and various music genres.

Anslom has secured final spots in the esteemed awards with his two hit songs, "Love Me Again" and "Keep Hurting."

The judging panel consists of renowned Hollywood music executives and industry professionals who have worked with globally recognized singers such as Celine Dion, Ricky Martin, Nelly Furtado, and many Grammy-nominated artists.

Winners of the awards receive valuable educational opportunities, prizes, and high-quality direct coaching, helping them navigate the music industry and achieve success.

Being selected as a finalist in the ICMA is a significant achievement for any musician. For Anslom, having two songs reach the finals is a dream come true.

"I am incredibly humbled and honored to be named a finalist in the InterContinental Music Awards. Representing Papua New Guinea on such a grand stage is a dream come true. I express my deepest gratitude to my fans, supporters, and my management, Bassline. I eagerly await the final rounds of the Awards," said Anslom.

Anslom's music carries messages of hope and positivity, serving as a bridge between diverse communities. His songs have gained a rapidly expanding global audience.

In addition to the ICMA recognition, Anslom was recently announced as a finalist in two categories at The International Singer Songwriters Association (ISSA) in Atlanta, Georgia, USA:

• International Band of the Year

• International Male Album of the Year – Love Me Again

Through his passion for music, Anslom is not only promoting his country but also steadily gaining international recognition and fame.