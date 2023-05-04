Anslom a finalist for international music awards

The ISSA honours excellence in individual singer-songwriters and musicians from around the world and is based in Atlanta, Georgia, in the USA.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, where Anslom was announced as a finalist in two categories: International Band of the Year and International Male Album of the Year - Love Me Again.

Expressing his gratitude towards his supporters, Anslom stated, "I would like to thank Papua New Guinea for voting for me in the last two weeks. Your votes have spoken and Papua New Guinea is finalist for two international awards. I am indebted to Dave Segal and the One People Band in South Africa and Emmanuel Muganaua for the engineering and mixing genius on the songs.”

He added, I’d also like to thank my record label Big Records and management team at Bassline and others who have contributed to me reaching new heights in my music career."

Founder of ISSA, Tamanie Dove, said, "There were 777 nominations this year. To have made it to this very exclusive list of finalists out of all these nominations, is in itself an achievement to be very proud of. This is a very big step forward in your music career. We can’t wait to see you walk the red carpet in Atlanta. Record labels are taking note of us, hall of fame organizations are paying more attention to us."

The ISSA Awards Show will be held on August 5th, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Anslom and other finalists from around the world have earned the opportunity to walk the red carpet and be recognized for their exceptional talent.

This achievement is not only a proud moment for Anslom, but also for Papua New Guinea.