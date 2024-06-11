Anslom delivers electrifying performance

Performing two songs from his album, Love Me Again, Anslom brought the house down with cheers and dances. Fans from Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands, Hawaii, and even a tourist from Brazil couldn't resist taking the stage.

Despite the crowd's calls for more, stage officials had to make way for a Hawaiian contemporary band.

Earlier in the day, PNG's theatre group, Agent X, kicked off the event with a play titled Poreana the Last Hahi Iroki, depicting a woman's journey from the Gulf Province to Port Moresby in search of her husband.

Traditional dancers from Morobe, Chimbu, Hela, and Central provinces also captivated the audience, setting the stage for Anslom's grand finale.

Anslom is in Hawaii for the 13th Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture (FestPAC) to promote his album and support the marketing of Papua New Guinea's unique arts and cultural heritage.

His band members include Emmanuel Mukanaua (keyboardist), Jeremy Malir (keyboardist), Leslie Midian (guitarist), Edwin Oa (bassist), Brendan Hemisi (percussion), Erica Robert (backup vocalist) and Darren Tamanabae (drummer).