Anslom collaborates with the Wailers

Doors that had once existed solely in the realm of his aspirations are now swinging open, propelling the Papua New Guinean sensation into an unparalleled chapter of his musical odyssey.

Basking in the afterglow of his ISSA accolades, Anslom has seized an extraordinary opportunity by embarking on the creation of a groundbreaking ten-track album alongside the legendary reggae ensemble, The Wailers.

This iconic band, deeply intertwined with the legacy of the late Bob Marley, has entrusted Anslom with their signature music beds, which he is now infusing with his distinctive vocals.

The creative process is unfolding across two eminent studios—Emmanuel ‘Toxicmhan’ Muganaua’s Panakatsu Studio in Port Moresby and Cool Jamm’ Entertainment in Rabaul.

Overflowing with gratitude and exuberance, Anslom shares his sentiments about this unprecedented collaboration.

"The invitation by The Wailers after the ISSA Awards to collaborate on an album is overwhelming. I thank God for this opportunity. For me, it's my childhood dream to be successful in my music career, becoming a reality. No one believed in me, and I worked hard. It is an absolute honour to work with The Wailers."

Anslom's musical upbringing, enriched by the resonant melodies of reggae luminaries such as the late Lucky Dube and the late Bob Marley, has propelled him to follow in their footsteps in utilizing the universal language of music to disseminate messages of optimism and empowerment.

Guided by a dynamic promotional team established by his record label, Big Records, Anslom is poised to shine on an international stage.

His alignment with The Wailers was made possible through a cohesive network of supporters, including the instrumental Paul Linney of Big Records, his management team at Bassline, and The Wailers' booking agent, Don Hines.

The Wailers, an emblematic reggae group celebrated across the globe, are welcoming Anslom into their fold as a testament to his burgeoning talent and potential.

The significance of this collaboration extends beyond the realm of music—it is an occasion for Anslom to shine a radiant spotlight on Papua New Guinea, as the nation basks in the glory of global recognition.

As anticipation mounts for this momentous album, Anslom's journey with The Wailers serves as a profound affirmation that dreams, when fueled by dedication and unwavering belief, can materialize in the most extraordinary ways.

The album's impending release is poised to resonate as a harmonious bridge between cultures, uniting reggae enthusiasts worldwide under the vibrant banner of Anslom's unparalleled artistry.