Ancient Dusk rises internationally bright

The band recently inked a non-exclusive deal with B-I-G Records in Canada, facilitating the song's entry into the esteemed US Charts.

The exciting news was shared by Tarzzy Metta, the ban manager and well-known local artist, during a press conference in Kimbe last week. Metta, joined by band members Raymond Waloloki (keyboardist and sound engineer) and Justin Kila (bass guitarist), expressed the band's enthusiasm for this significant milestone in both their career and the country's music industry.

Metta highlighted the uniqueness of Ancient Dusk's contemporary music flavour and emphasized the band's commitment to maintaining this standard on the international stage. Revealing their ongoing collaboration with BIG Records, he disclosed that the band is currently working on a new single, recently recorded at the NBC West New Britain studio.

Ancient Dusk proudly stands as the second group from Papua New Guinea to join forces with BIG Records, following in the footsteps of the famous reggae sensation Anslom Nakikus.

This development marks an achievement for Ancient Dusk and promises exciting prospects for the flourishing music scene in the region.