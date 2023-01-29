Air Niugini sponsor

Chairman for Motu Koita Assembly and Deputy Governor for NCD, Dadi Toka Jnr, acknowledged the sponsors and stated that the assembly is looking forward for the beginning of another long term sponsor.

Deputy Governor stated that the Air Niugini sponsorship covers International Return Airline Tickets for the Hiri Hanenamo Title Winners and Domestic Return Airline Tickets for the Hiri Hanenamo contestants.

The Hiri Moale Festival will be held at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium. Hiri Hanenamo is a platform that selects young women from Motu and Koitabu villagers to represent their people as a Cultural Ambassador.