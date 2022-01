The star sold more than 600,000 copies of her so-called "divorce album", with 80% of those sales on CD and vinyl, bucking the trend towards streaming.

However. the total falls far below the 800,000 copies her previous album, 25, sold in its first week.

The discrepancy illustrates how the music industry has become dominated by singles, thanks to streaming, which now accounts for 83% of consumption.

A record 147 billion tracks were streamed in the UK last year, up 5.7% from 2020.