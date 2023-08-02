'Activate your Japanese’ to air

The Embassy of Japan in PNG made the announcement, saying the series is in collaboration with Japan Foundation and NHK Educational Corporation.

The series features a young Vietnamese woman named Xuan. Xuan comes to Japan for the first time in her life, and gets a job at a hotel in Japan.

Upon her arrival, she realises that she cannot communicate as well as she would like to. Suddenly, a mysterious key chain she received at the airport comes to life!

This drama depicts Xuan's growth and is full of useful communication strategies. The series allows viewers to learn Japanese in a fun way.

The first episode will be premiered on NBCTV on Sunday 6 August 2023, at 10am. The rest of the episodes, a total of 24, will be aired at the same time every Sunday. Each episode is 15 minutes long.

“The Embassy of Japan hopes that the series ‘Activate your Japanese’ will spark the interest of viewers in the Japanese language and culture and contribute to the overall cordial relations between Japan and Papua New Guinea.