30-year support for Morobe Show

This partnership between CCEP and the Morobe Show committee signifies a commitment to promoting the rich culture of Morobe and celebrating agriculture's vital role in the nation.

CCEP's Commercial Sales Director, Tim Solly, expressed the significance of this milestone, emphasizing the company's roots in Lae, Morobe Province.

He noted, "2023 holds special significance for us, as we celebrate 30 years of sponsorship with the Morobe Show Society and the local community in Lae. The heart of Coca-Cola Europacific's operations resides here in Lae and we are proud to support the Morobe Show, which not only showcases the vast agriculture industry in the province and the country but also celebrates PNG's rich cultural heritage."

CCEP is set to host 10 lucky promotional winners who will enjoy an all-expenses-paid trip to Lae from November 3rd to 5th. These winners emerged from the recent 'Refresh and Win' nationwide promotion.

"As the Grand Champion sponsor, we will ensure that our brands are accessible and enjoyed by event attendees," stated Solly.

The Morobe Show holds a prominent place in CCEP's 2023 cultural calendar, following their sponsorship of the National Mask & Warwagira Festival, the Enga Cultural Show, and the recent Goroka Show in September.