The models attend rehearsals held every Sunday leading up to the Runway project that will be staged at the Alibi Bar and Grill, Harbourside in Port Moresby on Saturday, August 28.

With only days away, Passion, Strength and Beauty have become the catchphrase of the 2021 Bmobile Project Runway. The Miss Pacific Islands Pageant (MPIP) PNG organizes this event.

Renowned Indonesian runway model and social influencer, Aline Adita recently moved to Port Moresby from Bali to coach these young lasses.

Chairperson of the MPIP PNG, Molly O’Rourke says the Project will be an extravagant event that aims to raise funds for the MPIP PNG Scholarship Fund. This is also to create awareness and sale of unique items made by PNG designers.

Since its inception in 2012, the MPIP PNG has been the foundation of the MPIP PNG Scholarship Fund. Sadly, last year and this year there were no scholarships awarded, as there was a lack of funds raised through the Crowning of Miss PNG.

MPIP PNG functions through the empowerment of women through education and mentoring, and the empowerment of women through economic activities and SMEs.

The 2021 Bmobile Project Runway has attracted 10 designers whose creative designs will be showcased by the 70 models on Saturday.