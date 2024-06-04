“For My Father” drama returns July

The production will run from July 24th to August 3rd at the Moresby Arts Theatre. This intimate production features performances from emerging PNG actors, directed by young theatre director Ziggy Yominao, who co-directed the show's premiere in 2022 and its restaging in 2023.

“We wanted to stage 'For My Father' again because it’s a small show, with only 65 seats. We create an intimate experience for the audience to witness this show. I’m excited to be directing it again, as it’s an important story to tell,” Yominao said.

"For My Father" follows the story of four siblings grappling with the financial burden of a hauskrai, the repatriation of their father’s body, and funeral costs after his passing. With no money to cover these expenses, they seek help from their wealthy half-brother living overseas. The play unfolds over the night their brother arrives, exploring the generational impact of fathers, blended families, and the obligations of customary and family duties.

This drama asks critical questions: “What is the cost of death in PNG?” “What happens when a parent passes away and you were not on good terms with them?” and “How does a family cope with grief while managing the costs of the deceased?” said writer Andrew Kuliniasi.

The cast features five talented PNG actors: Noel Kavora as the distant rich half-brother Michael, writer Andrew Kuliniasi as the eldest sibling Elisha, Daniel Romney as the pastor Braxton, Emmanuel Simeon as the street-smart Benny, and Hananiah Dickson as the youngest sister Anita.

Past audiences have praised "For My Father":

Sylvia Pascoe: “Plays like this portray that we are the sum of our experiences. 'For My Father' was confronting and thought-provoking. A beautiful play every Papua New Guinean will know in some form.”

Rex Buka from the NCD Youth Desk: “I enjoyed watching. Firstly, the hidden talent of our youths in acting, scripting, and directing. The creativity, energy, and commitment put in. Secondly, the cross-cutting issues the play addressed.”

Other audience members described it as: “Riveting,” “A beautiful tragedy,” and “It will have you laughing, angry, but most of all it will have you crying.”

Tickets for "For My Father" are on sale now on the Ticket Bilum App or through Knack Studios on Facebook, Instagram, or via email at knacktsproductions@gmail.com. The play is rated M17, suitable for mature audiences with parental guidance recommended for those 17 years old.