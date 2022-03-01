‘mJams Pacific’ To Go Live

mJams is one of a kind in the Pacific and currently operates in the Solomon Islands and Tonga where over 400 Pacific Island artists currently promote their music and earn royalties, with a heavy focus on only allowing Pacific Artists on the platform.

This new PNG company, MJAMS Ltd, is behind the PNG app with company shareholders comprising of a non-profit organization, the Central Music Association Inc., and private company, the Australian Content Management Pty Ltd both gearing up for the launch.

“We are excited to extend the app’s success to the Pacific Island artists in PNG and we will commence with artists from Central Province, PNG and go from there,” said MJAMS Ltd director, Todd Imanuelli.

A number of marquee Central artists have signed streaming agreements, and more continue to sign up.

CMA President, Oala Moi said Dejays Band of Tubusereia, Hitsy Golou, Incense Gospel, Martin Rawali, Allen Kedea, Betty Toea and Soldiers of Christ are some of the big names that have kick started the artist onboarding process.

“We have reached out to the rest of the districts in Central Province, PNG, and look forward to onboarding existing and emerging artists,” he said.

Mr Moi said they are privileged to have members like David Kedea of Iarowaru Drifters onboard and are reaching out to Gunai Mirros to join up as well. He that said before Central artists can become eligible for mJams Pacific onboarding, that they are required to join CMA as members.

He added: “We are yet to make a decision on the onboarding of artists from other PNG provinces and we will get to do this as soon as we can.”

The mJams Pacific app is a mobile application used to discover and stream music on mobile allowing users to listen to music from different artists through their platform and share interests with friends. It also provides lyrics for songs in the application, sharing of playlists to friends and offline listening as well.