‘BeLit’ promoting better literacy

BeLit aired on TVWan, which went on air on Monday July 17. It is a weekly program that runs from 9am to 3pm.

BeLit is Digicel Foundation's education channel carrying its major campaign for ‘Better Literacy' in Papua New Guinea.

It was launched as a pilot educational television channel in September 2021 in partnership with the National Department of Education, Digicel TV, Film-Bro and The Voice Inc to increase literacy and economic opportunities for young people.

The roadshow at Vision City served as a platform to introduce BeLit to the public, creating an enjoyable atmosphere that left attendees buzzing with excitement. The event was a collaboration between BeLit and the Art Activism PNG group made up of young people, who brought their vibrant energy to the stage through captivating dances, soul-stirring songs, and powerful spoken word performances.

Digicel Foundation PNG CEO Serena Sasingian was delighted to see families enjoying the roadshow and thanked everyone who showed up to learn about BeLit.

She acknowledged Digicel PNG for seeing the need to invest in education through its Foundation.

‘’As a nation, we need to make sure that we are investing in our children. And they need to know that they can achieve the dreams that they have in their heart, she said.

Digicel PNG CEO Colin Stone shared that 15 years ago, the company had decided to invest in education, health and social services, focusing especially in the rural areas in PNG.

‘’We brought connectivity to those rural parts of PNG that has never seen connectivity before and as we did that, we’ve realized, for Digicel to grow, so must the communities that we serve. Through Digicel Foundation’s great work, we’ve invested over K169million in social services across the country.’’

Mr. Stone also applauded the Digicel Foundation for its efforts and contribution.

A pilot project has been rolled out in selected schools in the Usino Bundi District in Madang Province with the installation of Digicel dishes with a TV and playbox set.