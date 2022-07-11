Wosera-Gawi polling makes slow start

It is one of those electorates in the province where polling locations were remote and unreachable by chopper or sea transport, especially during high tide.

Freddy Pinga, LLG Manager for Wosera is the Returning Officer (RO) for Wosera-Gawi Open electorate. He explained the polling situation.

“This is the third day and our teams are still waiting to be moved because fuel for transportation were not arriving on time,” he said.

RO Pinga said Burui-Kunai and Gawi LLG are only accessible by boat and the delay in the delivery of fuel had been a major contribution to the late start of polling.

“And petrol was a very difficult thing which we couldn’t get in time therefore we wait for petrol. The other two LLGs, that is North Wosera and South Wosera, we started them earlier, because they are in reach by land and for which diesel was available and vehicle was okay,” Pinga said.

There are four local Level governments in Wosera-Gawai District and four AROs are assisting the RO to manage 38 polling teams including two teams covering the Hustein Range. Hustein-Range LLG is under Ambunti-Drekikir administration but every 5 years, people vote under Wosera-Gawi because of their close proximity.

Like other electorates in the province, Wosera-Gawi polling teams also have to face disgruntled candidates and supporters because of missing names on the electoral roll.

“On two occasions we have the ballot box broken open. We had to replace them. That happened in two local LLGs in Wosera-Gawi District. Broken by the disgruntled youths,” Pings said.

Overall, Mr Pinga is pleased that so far their district had not experienced any election related deaths. However, there are some disgruntled youths who demanded for payments from polling officials, while intoxicated. They had been engaged to do ward roll maintenance last year and early this year.

Pings said their allowances are yet to be paid.